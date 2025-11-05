Nigerian singer Aituaje Vivian Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has dismissed rumours of a romantic relationship with rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, also known as M.I. Abaga, attributing the speculation to their collaborative work on a romantic song in the past.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Waje clarified that she and M.I. were merely friends who came together to create a compelling love story through music.

Waje explained that their hit song “One Naira” sparked the rumours due to its romantic theme, but she emphasised that their collaboration was strictly professional.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that Waje and MI’s collaboration on the song ‘One Naira’, released in 2010, generated a lot of buzz, sparking reports that they were in a relationship following subsequent joint musical projects.

“Because of the rollout and romantic theme of my collaborative song with M.I., One Naira, a lot of people speculated that we were dating. But we never dated. We were just friends who saw how great a love story in a song could be, so we created characters that would help drive the song,” she said.

She also revealed that M.I.’s then-girlfriend equally contributed to the song, providing the voice-over.

“His then-girlfriend was even the one who did the voice-over, not me,” she explained.

Waje also expressed unwillingness to settle for an unsuccessful partner, citing her age and the value she places on building a meaningful connection.