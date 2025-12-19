Waje Advocates Safer Online Culture At Govs’ Spouses Conference

Award-winning Nigerian singer and humanitarian, Waje, attended the 6th Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum Conference held in Abuja.

The high-level gathering brought together wives of state governors, policymakers, development partners, and social advocates to address key national issues spanning women empowerment, healthcare, education, youth development, and social welfare.

Waje, who has long championed women’s rights and youth development, contributed to discussions on the role of societal influencers in shaping culture and driving positive change.

She noted that beyond policy and programmes, the everyday attitudes modelled online and offline also determine the kind of society we build.

Reflecting on the responsibility of public figures, especially men, she said: “I truly believe male influencers and creators have more power than they sometimes realise.

The first thing is what they normalise, the jokes they laugh at, the language they use, and what they allow in their comment sections. Silence can sometimes feel like endorsement.”

“Men can also call out harmful behaviour publicly—not in a shaming way, but in a way that educates. A simple ‘this is not okay’ from a respected male voice can shift culture faster than a thousand debates.

“They should also actively amplify women’s voices, especially when women speak about abuse, harassment, or inequality — not speaking over them, but standing beside them.

When men model respect online, it permits for boys to do the same offline.” Her remarks reinforced the conference’s broader message: that meaningful social transformation requires not only leadership from institutions but active, intentional influence from individuals with cultural reach.