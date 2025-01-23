Waivers: Review Of Indiscriminate Concessions Gains Traction

Share

With the National Assembly querying N4 trillion revenue loss by MDAs to waivers and concessions, calls for drastic cuts in grants have gained traction. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The 2025 budget expenditure of N49.740 trillion is currently being vetted by the National Assembly. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government are being called, in a prearranged session, by the legislators for defense of their respective budget estimates.

Amidst the interface with the heads of agencies, lawmakers have expressed concern about key fundamentals of the 2025 budget. These include the N36.352 trillion revenue estimate, a budget deficit of N13.387 trillion, and a debt service quantum of N16.327 trillion.

Members of the National Assembly’s concern is the revenue leak across revenue-generating agencies of government through waivers. They are dismayed that a nation facing persistent revenue shortfall is granting waivers and concessions indiscriminately. It has cost the government needed revenue to finance her obligations.

Waivers/concessions

Waivers are not a bad policy if diligently implemented. They are universally adopted by successful economies to attract investments. In most cases, waivers and concessions are means of boosting economic growth by protecting local businesses, creating jobs, and ultimately promoting exports.

Only the Federal Government (Ministry of Finance) has the right to grant waivers. Over the years, waivers and concessions have been abused in Nigeria. Rather than aiding the growth of the economy, waivers and concessions bleed Nigeria’s economy.

At the ongoing 2025 budget defense at the National Assembly by MDAs, revenue agencies were being ‘scolded’ for frittering away government revenue through waivers.

N4trn revenue shortfall

Outside of the proceeds of crude oil sales, other revenue relied on by the government is revenue from revenue-generating agencies.

At the ongoing scrutinisation of MDAs budgets by members of the National Assembly, it came to public knowledge that N4 trillion in revenue had been lost by the government due to indiscriminate waivers granted.

The loss didn’t only upset lawmakers; a special committee was inaugurated to unravel the circumstances of the concession.

According to media reports, the resolution of the committee co-chaired by Senator Sani Musa and member, Abiodun Faleke, was adopted at a hearing to investigate the revenue profiles of ministries, departments, agencies, and government-owned enterprises ahead of the 2025 budget defense.

The hearing was to enable the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Finance to develop accurate and realistic revenue projections for 2025, with emphasis on internally generated revenue and expenditure.

The resolution to investigate the shortfall followed the adoption of a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Senator Adamu Aliero.

Drawing the attention of his colleagues to the development, Aliero said: “Due to the issue of waivers, there is a serious shortfall between what is supposed to be collected as revenue and what is actually collected.

“From our record, over N5.9 trillion was supposed to be the consolidated revenue fund of the federation. But we only have N1.9 trillion. We need to set up a special committee that will investigate this serious anomaly.

“We cannot continue to be allowing revenue agencies to be spending money without the National Assembly’s approval. If someone is given a waiver, we must find out who gave that waiver.

A shortfall of over N4 trillion is not a small amount. We found out that over N 4.9 trillion has not been remitted. We should set up an investigative committee that will probe all the money that has not been remitted.”

Co-chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Sani Musa, said the Committee was aware that a lot of GOEs collect revenues from other sources without disclosing those sources.

“Some of them did not even disclose this to the budget office. We’ve been able to get some of them, and we have done our scrutinisation. You can imagine an agency collecting revenue from and failing to remit the same.

“Funds that are supposed to be remitted to the consolidated revenue fund are not remitted. I think from now on, we are going to block that leakage, and we will do the needful.

We will scrutinise the expenditures of these GOEs because a GOE will collect 100 per cent of revenue, and in its expenditure, you see that it’s spending about 95% of that revenue it collected. This is the avenue at which we can find a lasting solution to those leak

Its grant should be done on merit, limited to business with potential to contribute positively to the nation’s economic growth

ages,” Musa stated. Musa, who represents the Niger East Senatorial District, threatened that any GOE that failed to give an accurate account of how its revenue and expenditure risks having a zero allocation in the 2025 budget proposal.

Waivers remain a source of contentious debate ever. In 2024 the Senate committee on appropriation advised the federal government to stop tax waivers and concessions already granted to corporate entities.

The panel said the country was losing huge revenue to tax waivers and incentives.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), and other members stated this during an interactive session on the 2024 budget with the finance minister, Wale Edun, and his counterpart from the budget and economic planning ministry, Atiku Bagudu.

They suggested that all companies should pay their taxes in full to the government coffers and then request for a rebate.

The suggestion was on the heels of disclosure by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, that Nigeria lost about N3 trillion to tax waivers that year.

Halting waivers

Against the backdrop of the indiscriminate granting of waivers and tax concessions, there are calls to the government to take a second opinion about its desirability.

At the height of the waiver grant debate last year, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger) had urged the federal government to adopt withholding taxes for tax waivers.

“If you look at tax credits and the waivers, why can’t we adopt a system like what we are doing with withholding taxes? Withholding taxes is going into a fund.

After a while, if you can prove that you have paid all your taxes, they pay you your rebate back.

So, why can’t we do the same?” Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) pointedly urged the government to be bold enough to stop the tax credits and waivers just as it did with the fuel subsidy.

He said: “I think we should be bold enough, just like the president is very bold. I still want to use this opportunity to commend him for his speech to say there is no more fuel subsidy.

“Some people are taking advantage unnecessarily of Nigerians and benefiting to the detriment of Nigerians. We talk about tax credits; it is an expenditure, and it should go through the National Assembly, and there are no two ways about that.

Look at these illegalities, remove them, and then let us move ahead. If not, this country is being drained by some loopholes. It is our loopholes in revenue collection that are killing this country.

Exemption

Waivers aren’t entirely bad if granted discretionarily to spur economic growth. In the preceding year, 2024, for instance, Nigeria Customs Service put its concession, waiver granted at N1.6 trillion.

The concessions were achieved after surpassing the revenue target of over N5 trillion. Speaking to the concessions granted by the service recently, Customs Comptroller-General, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, gave a breakdown of the sum.

He said it comprised N723 billion in import duty waivers, N372.6 billion in other levy concessions, and N586.6 billion in import VAT relief.

“These strategic concessions were granted to stimulate economic growth, support industrial development, and enhance the overall business environment in line with government policy objectives.

“Notably, the 2024 concession value represents a significant reduction from the ₦3.959 trillion recorded in 2023.

This reduction is a direct result of our enhanced monitoring mechanisms and strategic reforms aimed at blocking loopholes and eliminating abuses in the concession-granting process, ensuring that only genuine and qualifying enterprises benefit from these incentives,” Adeniyi explained.

Last line

Given the persistent shortfall in government’s projected revenue every fiscal year, it is high time the government scaled down on waivers and concessions. Its grant should be done on merit, limited to business with potential to contribute positively to the nation’s economic growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: