Waivers: Nigerians Spend N1.9trn On Brown Rice Importation In 6 Month

Brown rice, under temporary waivers on import duties for essential food imports gulped a total of N1.9 trillion ($1.17billion) from Nigeria in the second half of 2024.

Findings revealed that 2.4 million tonnes of brown rice were shipped to the country by Nigerian firms between July and December last year.

Also, 10,000 tonnes of another rice ferried by African Swift in the first week of July 2025 are being offloaded at Lagos Port, after 32,000-tonnes shipment of brown rice from Thailand was facilitated in January 2025 by a logistics company, DUCAT, as importation of brown rice was permitted to help address rising food cost.

A tonne of Thailand brown rice is currently $490, while the approximate wholesale price range for Nigeria brown rice is between $1.67 and $2.34 per kilogramme.

Despite the imports, consumers in the country are still paying between N70,000 and N78,000 per 50 kg on smuggled parboiled rice from Benin Republic due to local production deficit.

In January 2025, Nigeria received a 32,000-tonne shipment of brown rice from Thailand, facilitated by logistics firm DUCAT, under a temporary tariff moratorium aimed at easing food inflation.

In March this year, Thailand, the major exporter of the grain to Benin, crashed the price of its rice by 14 per cent from $502 to $432 per tonne, putting the landing price of a 50 kilogrammes bag in Benin to be N21,600 ($21).

Also, Pakistan and Vietnam have also cut the price their rice to enable them compete with Thailand in West African market.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos intercepted 3,832 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice equivalent to seven trucks in the southwestern part of the country in April and May, 4,085 bags, each weighing 50kg as milled rice production in the country dropped from 5.60 million tonnes to 5.22 million tonnes in 2024/25 season, while paddy rice also decreased to 8.30 million tonnes from 8.90 million tonnes in the season.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its forecast for 2024/25, estimates rice consumption at 7.4 million metric tonnesas consumers’ preference for foreign parboiled rice is on the increase and more affordable compared to other staple foods.

Meanwhile, AFEX in its report had explained that global rice production would rise by 8 per cent, while price would drop to 11 per cent in 2025.

Worried by the anticipated low output, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) expressed concern amid rising demand.

According to RIFAN Lagos State Chairman, Mr. Raphael Hunsa, local production has fell short of demand, saying that rice production in Lagos had been consistent for a while now but was not enough to meet the growing demand for the grain.

He said: “Our production capacity is quite low. Last year, we managed to produce only 3,800 tonnes of rice, which falls far short of the market demand.

The Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems has been of great help to the sector through various interventions.

“However, there is a limit to how much the government can help if farmers are not consistent in tending to their farms.

If the government is helping local rice farmers, they must utilise the aid by making sure they are consistent in cultivation.”

Hunsa added that many farmers were yet to cultivate their farms this year, advising members to remain consistent in cultivation to increase production output and meet growing demands while also advising the government to channel farmer empowerment initiatives through association leaders to ensure interventions reach the right beneficiaries.