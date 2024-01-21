Waist Beads: Fanciful Upgrades to Fashionable Chains

Waist beads are among the many body jewelleries fashionable and edgy ladies have come to love. They are a traditional African accessory that consist of small glass beads on a string or wire worn around the waist or hips.

Now, it’s gradually upgraded from simple beads to sophisticated gold chains, Platinum Gold and crystal Diamonds. There is undying love for waist chain and beads because they are fanciful.

It’s a little something to show off at the midriff when wearing crop top. When looking for a more classy waist jewelry to invest in, try waist chain. It is said that waist beads shape your body and keep the waist small and hips accentuated.

It was (and still is) used as a measurement tool. The beads do not stretch. So, if or when the waist beads start to feel a little tight, it’s a sign that there was some weight gain, and vice versa.