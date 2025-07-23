WAIFEM Seeks Regional Collaboration On Currency Management, Forecasting

The West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) has concluded a five-day regional workshop in Accra, focused on Currency Management and Forecasting across West Africa.

The workshop brought together senior representatives from the central banks of Nigeria, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone to deepen institutional capacity in managing currency operations, enhancing forecasting models, and combating counterfeiting.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr. Christian Ahortor, Director of Research and Macroeconomic Management at WAIFEM, highlighted the growing importance of regional cooperation in safeguarding currency systems.

He said: “Efforts to protect currencies from counterfeiters now depend more than ever on cooperation among law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, central banks, the security printing industry, and community partners.

Overcoming jurisdictional, geographic, and institutional barriers is essential to providing comprehensive and coordinated solutions to modern financial crimes.”

The workshop is part of WAIFEM’s ongoing mandate to support capacity building among West African central banks and promote economic integration through technical training and shared knowledge.

Participants discussed innovations in currency lifecycle management, tools for inflation forecasting, and mechanisms for cross-border collaboration on currency security.