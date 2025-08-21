WAIFEM: Poor Financial Reporting Threatens Institutions In Sub-Saharan Africa

The West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) has warned that poor financial report writing and presentation skills remain a major threat to financial institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the Director General of WAIFEM, Baba Musa, said many institutions risk facing serious operational challenges if they fail to prioritise effective communication in their day-to-day activities.

“Most financial institutions in the sub-Saharan African region risk challenges if effective financial reporting and presentation skills are not factored into their day-to-day activities,” he was quoted as saying.