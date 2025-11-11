WAI Nigeria Honours Female Aviation Reporters For Professionalism

It was glitz, glamour, and celebration of excellence in the city of Ibadan, as the Women in Aviation International (WAI) Nigeria Chapter shone the spotlight on female journalists for their remarkable contributions to the nation’s aviation sector.

The air was filled with excitement at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Women in Aviation International, WAI, Nigeria Chapter, held in the sprawling city of Ibadan, Oyo State. At the heart of the event was the Aviation Media Awards, recognition of outstanding female journalists whose dedication and reportage have continued to shape and project Nigeria’s aviation industry on the global stage.

According to the President, WAI Nigeria, Dr Rejoice Ndudinachi, “The media has been a strong partner in the growth of aviation. Their stories inspire change, attract investment, and highlight excellence. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their impact.”

Among the awardees were seasoned journalists, including Mrs Nosa Osula-Aituamen of Radio Nigeria, Mrs Pearl Ngwama of JustNews Online, Ms Olapeju Olubi of Factechoes Online, and Mrs Kemi Awe of Autoglobe Media Services.

Also honoured were Mrs Itohan Abara-Laserian of the News Agency of Nigeria, Ms Joy Ogbebor of MamaJ TV, and other trailblazing reporters from Swift News, Mrs Henrietta Oke, The Sun Newspapers, Chinelo Obogo, Travelport Online, Mrs Shade Williams and BusinessDay, Mrs Ifeoma Christiana Okeke-Korieocha.

The event also recognised outstanding contributions from key institutions and leaders including the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN; the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo; and the Managing Director of FAAN, among others.

With cultural displays, exhibitions, and state chapter parades adding colour to the evening, the WAI Nigeria Conference didn’t just celebrate women in aviation; it reaffirmed the power of the media as a partner in national development.