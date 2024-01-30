Wahidi Takes Over Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command

The new theatre Commander, Northwest Operation Hadin Kai Major General, Wahidi Shuabu has taken over the leadership of theater Command from Major General Gold Chibuisi.

Speaking shortly after the taking and handover ceremony, at the headquarters, of the theatre Command, Mainalari cantonment, Maiduguri on Tuesday, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said “First and famous, my coming to the theatre is an opportunity to serve. My role is to galvanized officers and men to ensure we get our mandate of the operation Hadin Kai done”.

“So, we must go ahead with the mandate of the ongoing operations and ensure that we enhance it, as well as ensure that the officers and men are doing what they are supposed to do”, General Wahidi said.

On the issues of the recent bomb attacks, the new theatre Commander said “This is the issue working on and very soon we are going address it “.

Earlier, while addressing the troops, the former theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi ” As I hand over the leadership of the command, I consider my stay in the theatre as a privileged to serve I want to express my gratitude for the support you gave me in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and I urge you to extend same to the new theatre Commander”.

” I also want to express my gratitude to the Chief of Defense State, to the Chief of Army Staff, my host Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum and the Ed entire people of the state for the opportunity to serve”, he added.

He also commended the media and members of the humanitarian community for their support in a non-kinetic approach to the fight against insurgency.