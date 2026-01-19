Wahab Warns Lagos Residents Against Scooping Fuel After Diesel Tanker Accident

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has warned residents against scooping fuel following the accident involving a diesel-laden tanker on Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2.

Reacting to videos circulating online showing members of the public attempting to collect spilled diesel, Wahab described such actions as dangerous and life-threatening, stressing that public safety must take priority over all else.

According to him, the tanker fell on the bridge and sustained damage, resulting in the spillage of diesel on the bridge and the road beneath.

READ ALSO:

He said emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other relevant agencies, were immediately deployed and have successfully contained the situation to prevent escalation.

Wahab urged residents and road users to exercise restraint, caution, and civic responsibility, warning that approaching the scene or obstructing emergency operations puts lives at serious risk.

“Approaching the scene, attempting to scoop fuel, or obstructing emergency operations puts lives at serious risk. Public safety must come first,” he said.

The commissioner assured the public that government agencies are managing the situation and working to secure the affected area, adding that cooperation from residents and motorists is critical to effective emergency response.