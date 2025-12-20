WAGs Of Some Top Stars At AFCON 2025

With the 35th Africa Cup of Nations set to commence in Morocco on December 21, the anticipation across the continent has reached fever pitch. As the continent’s finest descend on North Africa for this unique winter edition, all eyes will be on the players capable of defining the next month of football.

However, while the players are going to be doing the business, the Wife and Girlfriends (WAGs) of some of the players would be cheering them on. Our correspondent looks at the WAGs of some of the top stars expected to shine in Morocco.

Jailan El Gabbas

Omar Marmoush of Egypt is expected to shine for the Pharaohs and will be looking at the stand to see the smile on his girlfriends face.

Marmoush is engaged to Jailan El Gabbas, also known as “Juli”. Jailan is a marketing specialist who graduated from the University of Sussex in 2021 with a degree in Communications & Media Studies.

The couple recently announced their engagement in December 2025, with Marmoush referring to her as his “lucky charm”.

Taylor Ward

Riyad Mahrez arrives in Morocco with a singular mission: redemption. Following Algeria’s disastrous group stage exits in the 2021 and 2023 editions, the 34-year-old captain faces immense scrutiny and will be looking up to his wife, Taylor Ward.

Ward, a model and influencer, known for her appearances in reality shows like Prime Video’s Married to the Game, and her lavish life in Saudi Arabia with Mahrez, with whom she has children and shares many updates on social media.

Aisha Tamba

Sadio Mane returns to the AFCON stage as the elder statesman of African football. The Man of the Tournament in 2021, when Senegal reigned supreme on the continent for the first time, is now playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Sadio Mané’s wife is Aisha Tamba.

They were married in a private Islamic ceremony in Senegal in January 2024. Tamba was 18 years old at the time of her wedding to Mané, who was 31.

She was born and raised in the Casamance region of Senegal, the same area as Mané. Her father is an architect, and she comes from a modest, private family background.

Alysha Behague

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Gabon national team is the tournament’s most compelling human interest story.

The former Arsenal man’s wife is Alysha Behague. They have been together for over a decade and have two sons: Curtys, born in August 2011, and Pierre, born in 2016.

Behague is of Spanish descent. While the exact date of their marriage has not been publicly revealed, the couple are often seen together at events and on social media.

Stefanie Kim Ladewig

At times, Victor Osimhen seems to be the Super Eagles’ entire attacking game plan, evidenced by how miserable they look without the 2023 African Player of the Year.

His partner is Stefanie Kim Ladewig, a German-Cameroonian influencer and model, with whom he shares a daughter named Hailey True; they’ve been together since his Wolfsburg days (around 2018) and prefer to keep their relationship private, though they make occasional public appearances as a family.