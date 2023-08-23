Wagner Group CEO, Prigozhin Dies In Plane Crash

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash that occurred in Russia.

Prigozhin, a Russian billionaire commonly referred to as “Putin’s chef” died alongside nine other passengers who were on board.

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said

Wikipedia claims that the businessman is the Wagner Group’s primary financier and legal owner.

Prior to September 2022, when Prigozhin finally acknowledged starting the organisation in a post on VKontakte, he denied having any connection to Wagner.

Prigozhin claimed, “I cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself, and found specialists who could help me with this. From that moment, on May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later came to be called the Wagner Battalion.”

Previously, Prigozhin had sued Bellingcat, Meduza, and Echo of Moscow for reporting his links to the mercenary group. “Officially” the group does not exist.