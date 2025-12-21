Umuada Igbo Nigeria in Diaspora is a Non-Governmental Organization / Socio-Cultural Organization existing in seven Igbo speaking states of the country. Over the years, the association has been offering humanitarian services to indigent women and empowering the downtrodden.

It has equally promoted moral standard and ensured the maintenance of good cultural values particularly by not allowing Igbo children forget their language and culture.

It is an association of women living in Diaspora, in addition to those resident in Igbo speaking communities, comprising Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Rivers and Delta states respectively. The association recently held its meeting in Enugu. It had in attendance the group President in Nigeria, Mrs Kate Ezeofor and Diaspora Representative, Barrister (Mrs) Chinwe Ama Kalu, and resolved to offer humanitarian services to both indigent persons and widows in the society.

The group directed that Ebonyi people be partnered with to celebrate the 2025 Yuletide in grand style by releasing funds to the state chapter of the organisation, to visit hospitals in the state and settle their medical bills. Umuada Igbo Nigeria and Diaspora has recorded remarkable achievements ranging from securing inheritance for women, who hitherto have been denied inheritance of their fathers’ properties.

Umuada Igbo Nigeria in Diaspora, has waged relentless war in tackling the menace of Gender Based Violence (GBV) . Anytime a widow is being maltreated, the association will offer relief and protection to the victim. Thursday, December 18, 2025 would ever remain evergreen in the annals of the history of the group.

The Ebonyi State Coordinator of Umuada Igbo Nigeria in Diaspora, Ebonyi State Chapter, Evangelist Abigail Iheukwumere, led a team of members of the organisation on a visitation to Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching hospital (AE-FUTHA) Abakaliki and National Obstetrics and Fistula Centre (NOFICS) and Motherless Babies Home Nsugbe Street, Abakaliki. Addressing the management of the hospitals, Evangelist Iheukwumere said that they have the mandate of the National body to visit indigent patients in hospitals and settle their medical fees.

“Our members abroad sent money to us at the home front to visit hospitals and pay hospital bills for the indigents.

“We believe there are people that deserve to be helped. That is why we came together to extend our hands of fellowship. “We have come today to celebrate with the downtrodden this Christmas season. We are in the hospital to settle medical bills for indigent patients to enable them rejoin with their families. “Since morning, we have been going round in the spirit of the Yuletide to various hospitals and Motherless Babies Homes, to celebrate with indigent patients, settling their hospital bills.”

She disclosed that the group expended N1.6 million in the settlement of hospital bills to four indigent patients at the two hospitals. She further stated that during their visit to Motherless Babies Home at Nsugbe Street, Abakaliki, various items worth thousands of Naira were distributed to the babies.

Recipients react

In an interview, one of the patients, whose hospital bill was settled by Umuada Igbo, Mrs Chinelo Nwaonwu, from Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, commended the group for their philanthropic gestures and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

“I was discharged in October 2025, but had no money to settle my bills. Thank God rescue has come to me through Umuada Igbo” According to her: “I have been on admission for three months at Alex-Ekwueme Teaching Hospital.

I am happy with Umuada Igbo for settling my hospital bills” Another patient, Mrs Catherine Nwitu from Izzi Local Government Area, extolled the initiative of the group for coming to the assistance of indigent patients at the hospital. She narrated that she was discharged from the hospital last October but was unable to settle her bills until Umuada Igbo responded accordingly.

Earlier, while paying courtesy visit to the Medical Director of National Obstetrics and Fistula Centre Abakaliki, Professor Johnson Obuna, the State Coordinator Evangelist Abigail Iheukwumere informed him that Umuada Igbo in Diaspora, was committed in rendering himanitarian services to the people.

“We are here today because of the support of our members in Diaspora, who directed us to go to hospitals and support the needy.” “We have facilitated the discharge of three patients at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching hospital, one patient from National Obstetrics and Fistula Centre Abakaliki.

“We have gone to Motherless Babies Home Nsugbe and distributed various gift items to them. “We have empowered 10 widows with gift items and undisclosed amount of cash bearing in mind that remembering the downtrodden amounts to remembering God the creator.”

Hospital praises effort

Responding, Professor Obuna commended the association for the initiative, describing it as a noble venture. “We are grateful that you remembered our hospital as one of the areas to visit, sharing of love is one of the essence of this Yuletide” He used the occasion to highlight major services rendered by the hospital to the general public to include treatment of patients with Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), obstetrics and gynaecology and deliveries. “NOFICS is here to address issues concerning gender issues, especially as it concerns women.

Services are free here. Newborn is free. All cases of fistula are free” Professor Obuna urged the government to pay attention to issues that concerns health workers, stating that allowing people that take care of patients to migrate poses problem to the state. At the Motherless Babies Home Nsugbe Abakaliki, Evangelist Abigail informed the management of the centre that their visit was to render support.

Empowering Women

In a related development, a total of 10 widows and indigent women were empowered by Umuada Igbo in addition to undisclosed amount of money. The beneficiaries included Mrs Blessing Ofodike, Mrs Patience Isu and Mrs Maria Egwu. Other indigent women who benefited from the empowerment were Mrs Onwe Onyedikachi, Mummy Ugo, among others.

Evangelist Iheukwumere enjoined the beneficiaries to make proper use of the resources and anchor their hope in God. Speaking against the backdrop of campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Evangelist Abigail emphasised that the group had carried the campaign against the practice to the rural dwellers.