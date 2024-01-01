Wage Award: Katsina presents N5,000 to pensioners

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved N10,000 wage award to all civil servants in the state and N5,000 for pensioners to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

His media aide, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, stated on Thursday in Katsina that news about the award was conveyed by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Isyaku. “This is marking a proactive step to fulfil the governor’s commitment to gradually introduce measures to ease the impact of subsidy removal,’’ Kaula-Mohammed stated. Payment of the award would be made in January 2024, he added.