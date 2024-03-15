Wage Award: Civil Servants Task FG on Sustained Payment

Some civil servants have urged the Federal Government to sustain the payment of the monthly N35,000 wage award until a new minimum wage comes into effect. They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. This was aimed to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The subsisting minimum wage of N30, 000 per month has been in effect since 2019. The payment of wage award to workers was an agreement by the organised labour, and the Federal Government as one of the ways to mitigate the effect of the removal of subsidy on petrol. President Bola Tinubu, shortly after the announcement in May 2023, promised to give workers a “living wage” that would be in tune with economic realities.

However, the belief among civil servants was that by March when the wage award would have lapsed, the new living wage, as promised by Tinubu, would be in effect. According to Ibrahim Abbas, a civil servant, the new minimum wage is not feasible immediately, and the government will have to sustain the wage award indefinitely.

“The way things are now, no government worker can survive with the old salary. Since the removal of subsidy on petrol, prices of commodities increase on a daily basis. “The government should not consider stopping the payment of the wage award until a realistic minimum wage is in place, ” she said. Salaudeen Jimoh, a public servant, said that the Federal Government should not stop payment of the wage award without agreeing on a new minimum wage.

“I do not think that there is any reason to be worried. The government is aware of the hardship some of its economic policies have subjected civil servants and Nigerians to. “If the timeline for the wage award expires and the new minimum wage is not yet ready, it is advisable that the government extends its timeline, ”he said. Simon Idoko, a senior public servant, said that the wage award was scheduled to end in March, while a new minimum wage would take effect from April.