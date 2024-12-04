WAFU Cup: Flamingos Coach Invites 25 To Camp

Share

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has called 25 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U17 women national team, Flamingos ahead of the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup competition taking place in Ghana, December 12 – 26, 2024.

The gaffer has drawn principally from the corp that not only reached the quarter-finals at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic some weeks ago but also won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy of the competition.

The Flamingos had lost by two goals to eventual bronze medallists USA in the quarter-finals. Top of the list is midfielder Shakirat Moshood, who scored four goals at the tournament.

First-choice goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, defenders Taiwo Adegoke, Jumai Adebayo and Prisca Nwachukwu, midfielder Farida Abdulwahab, and forwards Harmony Chidi, Peace Effiong and Janet Akekoromowei are also invited.

The Flamingos have been drawn in group B of the two-week, six-team competition, alongside the U17 girls of Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic. Hosts Ghana are in group A alongside the U17 girls of Burkina Faso and Benin Republic.

