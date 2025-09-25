WAFU Cup: Eaglets Land In Semis, Trounce Benin 4-1

The Golden Eaglets yesterday booked their place in the knockout stage of the WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Benin Republic in Cote d’Ivoire.

The win means Nigeria are now through to the next round, as Group B has only three teams. Benin are out of the tournament after also losing their first match to Burkina Faso. The Eaglets will now face Burkina Faso to decide who tops the group.

A draw is enough for Nigeria to finish first, since Burkina Faso managed only a 1-0 win against Benin. The star of the match was George Agha, who grabbed a hat-trick and walked away with the Man of the Match award.

He opened the scoring just two minutes into the game from the penalty spot, added a second in the 14th minute, and completed his hat-trick before the half-hour mark in the 31st minute. David Edeh added the fourth goal for Nigeria with a brilliant free kick.