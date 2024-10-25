WAFU B U-20: Flying Eagles Through To Semis, Face Niger

Share

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday secured their passage to the semifinal stage of this year’s WAFU B U-20 Championship currently ongoing in Lome, Togo and would be facing off against the Niger U-20 team in the semifinal game on Saturday.

Nigeria came from behind to edge a flaming battle with Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 in Lome thereby eliminating Burkina Faso’s Young Etalons from the tournament on an inferior goal count against those of the Flying Eagles and the Young Elephants.

The Flying Eagles scored two goals and conceded two, same for the Ivorians, with all three teams in group B finishing with three points each.

The Burkinabes scored one and conceded one, in beating Nigeria and losing to the Ivorians, by the odd goal each way. The victory handed Aliyu Zubair’s side the opportunity to continue chasing the defence of their title, won in Niamey two years ago.

“We showed resilience and determination,” said Coach Aliyu Zubairu, “We’re delighted with the victory and look forward to the semi-finals.”

