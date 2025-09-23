WAFU-B U-17 Tourney: Eaglets Take On Baby Cheetahs In Yamoussoukro

Five-time world champions Nigeria will begin their quest for another title with a game against their counterparts from the Benin Republic in Yamoussoukro tomorrow in their first match of the ongoing WAFU-B U17 Championship. Venue is the Stade du Lycee Scientifique.

The competition in the Ivo- rian city is the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U17 Cup of Nations, at which Africa’s flag-bearers to the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Qatar will be decided. In group A, Cote d’Ivoire defeated the Niger Republic 2-0 while Togo and Ghana drew 1-1 as the competition kicked off over the weekend.

Burkina Faso’s Baby Stallions on Sunday laboured to a 1-0 win over the Beninoise squad, in the first match of the three-team group B. Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and the Niger Republic make up group A.