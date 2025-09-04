WAFU B Tourney: Bayelsa Sports C’ttee Chairman Backs Prosperity Girls To Lift Trophy

Chairman of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Tare Porri, has expressed confidence in Bayelsa Queens’ ability to reclaim the WAFU B Women’s Champions League title, which they first won in 2022.

The Prosperity Girls, who have enjoyed an impressive run in the competition, will face home side ASEC Mimosas of Côte d’Ivoire in the final on Friday at the CKB Stadium, Yamoussoukro. The tournament serves as the qualifier for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, Porri lauded the team’s resilience and commended their performance so far. He expressed optimism that they would crown their efforts with another trophy.

“On behalf of the good people of Bayelsa State, I want to congratulate the Prosperity Girls for not only reaching the final but also winning all their matches so far. They are not just Bayelsa Queens but ambassadors of Nigeria, the biggest country in Africa. We are confident they will return home with the trophy,” Porri said.

The lawmaker, who represents Ekeremor Constituency 1 in the State Assembly, highlighted the team’s journey in the competition: a 2-1 win over Ghana’s Police Ladies, a 4-1 victory against Sam Nelly, and a 3-0 triumph over ASKO of Togo, before a dramatic 2-1 comeback in the semifinal.

He urged the team not to underestimate their opponents while dismissing concerns about home advantage. “The girls are experienced and well-prepared. The Ijaw spirit is burning in them, and that is what they will take to the pitch. Football can be unpredictable, but I have no doubt they will triumph,” he stressed.

Porri also reminded the players of the overwhelming support from home, noting that Governor Douye Diri has already promised them handsome rewards if they win the trophy.

“Governor Diri is a sports-loving leader who encourages and rewards excellence. Although he will not be in Côte d’Ivoire due to other national engagements, he is sending the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to lead a high-powered delegation to the finals. That shows how seriously he takes sports and the girls’ success,” he added.