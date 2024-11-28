WAFU Announces Ghana As Host Of Women’s U-17 Tourney

Share

The West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU-B) has announced Ghana as the host nation for the inaugural U-17 Women’s Championship.

The tournament, a groundbreaking event for youth women’s football in the region, will take place from December 12 to December 26, 2024.

The Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram, near Accra, will be the venue for this historic competition.

Seven countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin, and Togo, will compete for the title.

These teams are set to be divided into two groups, A and B, in a draw scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, in Abidjan.

For the host nation, Ghana’s Black Maidens, and Nigeria’s Flamingos, this tournament offers an excellent platform to nurture young talents and set a benchmark for the future of U17 women’s football in West Africa.

The Flamingos, under the guidance of coach Bankole Olowookere, have already built a reputation on the global stage after reaching the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The WAFU B U17 Championship will serve as the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa U17 Women’s Cup of Nations slated for Morocco.

