W’Africa’s Economic Future Depends On Shared Infrastructure – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the urgent need for deeper regional integration across West Africa, stressing that no single country can thrive in isolation if the region is to become a competitive economic bloc.

In a post shared on his official X handle on Saturday, August 2, President Tinubu wrote:

“Integration is critical for West Africa to be a formidable economic force. No one country can do it alone. Our prosperity in West Africa depends on regional supply chains, energy networks, and data frameworks. We must design them together, or they will collapse separately.”

READ ALSO:

The President noted the importance of collective investment in regional infrastructure, stating that shared prosperity in areas such as energy distribution, trade logistics, and digital connectivity is only possible through united action.

Tinubu’s remarks come amid growing challenges facing West Africa, including economic fragmentation, political instability in some member states, and disrupted regional trade routes.

Tinubu’s message further reinforces the need for functional partnerships among ECOWAS member countries, particularly in light of the global shift towards regional economic blocs and interconnected markets.

It would be recalled that in recent months, Nigeria has ramped up discussions with neighboring countries on cross-border electricity projects, rail links, and digital economy frameworks, which Tinubu believes will lay the groundwork for sustainable regional growth.