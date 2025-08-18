W’African Deaf Football, Athletics Competition Kicks Off In Abuja

The 13th West Africa Deaf Football Tournament (WADFT) and the 3rd West Africa Deaf Athletics Championship begin today in Abuja.

The events will run from August 18 to 30, 2025, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B. President of the West Africa Deaf Sports Union (WADSU), Mr. Amuda Yusu Ibrahim, said the 2025 edition is special as it marks the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS.

He explained that the competitions aim to empower deaf athletes and show that they are just as talented as their hearing counterparts. Ten countries will take part in the two-week event: Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, GuineaBissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger Republic, and Nigeria, who are also the hosts.