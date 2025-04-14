Wafira Ntaba Partners Leadway Assurance On Plan B Insurance For Women

Share

Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s leading insurance provider, has partnered with Wafira Ntaba Limited to launch a bespoke insurance policy for Nigerian women.

The product, Plan B Insurance, comes in simplified and affordable packages for as low as twenty-six thousand Naira per quarter, broadening financial inclusion and income protection for women-led Small to Mediumsized Enterprises and lifestyle protection for women across different social strata in Nigeria.

One uniqueness of the Plan B product is in its single-wide coverage from risks and perils related to auto insurance, healthcare, personal accident, fire, burglary, life insurance and education cutting across its different product packages – SME, Corporate and Premier packages.

Ayona Aguele Trimnell, the visionary behind the innovative Plan B Insurance for Nigerian women, shared the inspiration behind the products. She stated: “Plan B is an idea that has been in development for 10 years.

As I began exploring insurance products aimed at women in other countries, I recognised the need for an insurance product that promotes financial inclusion in Nigeria, specifically for women.

“I believed we could create something that addresses their unique concerns. Women need to understand how insurance can alleviate their worries and the benefits of being insured.

I have personally enjoyed the advantages of insurance for over fifteen years, and I believe other women should have the opportunity to experience the same benefits.”

The product focuses on gender-inspired market penetration, amplifying insurance benefits and helping more women secure a more financially secured future.

“Financial inclusion is important and achievable, and we can make it happen if we put in deliberate effort to educate more women about insurance, simplify the benefits to help even the uneducated, understand and be convinced to secure their future by becoming a policyholder.

It has been proven and tested that women too buy insurance, but more women need to be aware and get insured,” Ayona Aguele Trimnell said.

