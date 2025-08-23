Former Super Falcons stars, under the banner of United Ex-Super Falcons of Nigeria Worldwide, have applauded President Bola Tinubu and Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, for affirming Nigerian women’s football through generous rewards.

Former captain of the team, Kikelomo Ajayi, alongside Prisca Emeafu and Patience Avre-Odeli, voiced their approval during an online gathering of ex-Falcons on Wednesday.

The group praised Tinubu’s substantial recognition, which included cash bonuses, residential allocations, and national honours following the team’s WAFCON victory, as a significant and well-timed gesture.

Ajayi commended the recognition, noting that the acknowledgement from the highest levels of government would inspire a new wave of aspiring female footballers.

She emphasised that such high-profile validation sends a powerful message about the legitimacy of women’s sports and its capacity to drive national unity and empowerment.

Ajayi also pointed out that the initiative will bring immense benefits to the country, appealing to the presidency to also recognise and celebrate the former trailblazers who paved the way for the current achievements.

Speaking from the US, a former member of the Super Falcons, Avre-Odeli praised Dikko for his valuable counsel to the presidency on policies aimed at boosting sports development.

“United Ex-Super Falcons players monitored Mallam Dikko’s comments at a youth rendezvous in Abuja, and we were impressed with his vision.

“Dikko confirmed that recommendations have been made to President Tinubu, who will use his discretion to honour many of us who shed sweat and blood to bring glory to Nigeria.

“For us, it’s a new dawn for Nigerian sports,” she said

Ireland-based former Super Falcons vice-captain, Prisca Emeafu, lamented that players of her era did not enjoy the same level of recognition and benefits now accorded to the current squad.

“Some of us won AWC — now WAFCON — but never received a dime from government, the NFF, or the sports ministry,

She further lamented, “I suffered a severe leg dislocation when armed robbers stormed the Falcons camp at Obasanjo Farms in Ota. I was disfigured, yet never honoured or appreciated.

“Many of my colleagues are suffering today because of irresponsible leadership. It is our prayer that President Tinubu and Mallam Dikko correct the mistakes of the past and show us love.”

Another United States–based former Super Falcons player, Martha Tarhemba, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their benevolence, while also making a passionate appeal for prompt medical assistance.