WAFCON Victory: CBAAC DG Hails Nigeria’s Super Falcons

The Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Hon Aisha Adamu Augie, has lauded the victorious Nigeria women’s national football team, Super Falcons, for their exceptional performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons clinched their 10th continental title over the weekend after defeating host nation Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in a breathtaking and thrilling final held in Rabat, Morocco.

The CBAAC DG, in a statement, which she personally signed, said the Super Falcons triumph “is a testament to your dedication, perseverance, and exceptional talent, embodying the spirit of excellence that CBAAC seeks to promote across the African continent.”

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of the Director General and the entire staff of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), we extend our warmest congratulations to you on your outstanding achievement.

“As an institution dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating Black and African arts and civilization, we are inspired by your success and recognize the impact it has on showcasing African excellence globally.

“Your victory is not only a reflection of your team’s hard work and commitment but also a symbol of the rich cultural heritage and resilience of African people.”

She further stated: “We celebrate with you and commend your team’s spirit, teamwork, and passion for excellence.

“Your achievement serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of nurturing talent, promoting cultural heritage, and celebrating African identity.

“Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. We look forward to seeing your continued success and contributions to the promotion and celebration of African arts and civilization.”