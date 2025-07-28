WAFCON: Tinubu Says He Was Reluctant To Watch Finals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, during the welcoming and celebration of the Super Falcons to the Aso Villa, Abuja, confessed that he didn’t want to watch finals because he didn’t want the tension

“I didn’t want to watch the match initially because I don’t want high blood pressure. My wife was cooking my food in the kitchen, rushed out to tell me we have won” he said

READ ALSO

Recall that the Super Falcons acquired 12th WAFCON title by defeating host nation, Morocco in the dramatic finals.