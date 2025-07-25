WAFCON: Tinubu Orders Full Payment Of Outstanding Bonuses, Allowances For Falcons Before Final

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full payment of all the allowances and match bonuses of the Super Falcons ahead of the final of the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco tomorrow.

According to a press statement signed by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Shehu Dikko, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, the payments must by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to the players, coaches and team officials without delay, dispute, or drama before the close of work today.

There were insinuations that the players are mulling over boycotting their final match against Morocco if their monies were not paid but this development may have calmed the frayed nerves.

Dikko said this is not just about money but showing respect to athletes for their hard work. “The new policy is de – signed to become standard, with prompt and full payments expected for all national athletes.

“Cong ratulations once again to our incredible Falcons for qualifying for the finals. You continue to inspire us as Nigerians, on and off the pitch. As long as resources are available, players will now be paid quickly and in full,” he said.