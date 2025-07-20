WAFCON: Super Falcons To Face South Africa

Nigeria Women’s National Football Team, Super Falcons, will be going against the South African Team, Banyana Banyana, at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.
Friday and Saturday proved a victorious day for the two teams as South Africa defeated its opponent by 4-1 in the intense quarter-final on Saturday, while Super Falcons beat Zambia’s Copper Queens, 5-0, maintaining their pristine match-winning record.
The culmination of the quarter-finals only means the genesis of the semi-finals and the clash of the two formidable African teams.
READ ALSO:
- Lagos To Host Africa’s First Ever-E1 Championship In October
- Kuti Defends Title, Ojomu Wins Maiden Crown At ITTF West Africa Championships
- Brugge Demand €4m For Onyedika Amid Fenerbahce Interest
Sunday Telegraph gathered that the two teams have a win-lose history. In 2018, the South African team lost to the Super Falcons.
In the same vein, WAFCON 2022 ended with South Africa towering over Super Falcons with a score streak of 1-0.
Reports state that the Super Falcons will appear confident for the match on Tuesday, as it might be their turn to win.