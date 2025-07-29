WAFCON: Six S’Eagles Stars Donate N24m To S’Falcons After Historic Victory

In a powerful show of unity and sportsmanship, six prominent Super Eagles players have donated a total of ₦24 million to the Super Falcons following their remarkable triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The contributors include Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, alongside teammates Olaoluwa Aina, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

Their financial gift comes as a personal gesture of appreciation and recognition for the Super Falcons’ incredible comeback victory, where they overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat the tournament hosts, Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, in a dramatic final on Saturday night.

This victory marks the 10th WAFCON title for Nigeria, solidifying the Super Falcons’ status as the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Under the leadership of head coach Justine Madugu, the Nigerian women’s team displayed resilience and championship spirit on the continental stage.

The players and officials of the Super Falcons returned to Nigeria on Monday to a hero’s welcome.

In addition to the players’ contributions, they also received rewards and national honors from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.