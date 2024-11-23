WAFCON: S’Falcons To Battle Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana In Group B

Share

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face two North Africans teams, Tunisia and Algeria, as well as Botswana in Group B at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The draw was conducted on Friday evening at the Technical Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat.

Recalls that the Super Falcons recently defeated Algeria in a two-legged friendly.

Nigeria defeated Botswana 1-0 in their group meeting at the last edition of the competition.

The encounter in Morocco will be the nine-time African champions’ first meeting with Tunisia.

The three-week, 12-nation final tournament will run from 5th – 26th July 2025.

GROUP A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, DR Congo

GROUP B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana

GROUP C: South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania

