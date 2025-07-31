WAFCON: S’Falcons Celebrate Win With Lagos Parade

The Super Falcons, champions of the 2024 WAFCON, took the streets of Lagos on Wednesday in a victory parade to celebrate their triumph in Morocco, their tenth continental title.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Super Falcons arrived in Lagos and embarked on a trophy parade through key landmarks across Lagos Island, celebrating their WAFCON triumph.

The parade kicked off at Costain and proceeded through Eko Bridge, Apogbon, Obalende, Ikoyi Road, and Victoria Island, before concluding near Eko Hotel.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that along the route, the Super Falcons were cheered on by pockets of fans who gathered at various stops to celebrate the continental champions.

Recall that the Super Falcons clinched a historic 10th WAFCON title last Saturday, staging a dramatic comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final, with second-half goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini sealing the victory.

The team had earlier topped their group with seven points and a flawless defensive record, before cruising past Zambia with a commanding 5-0 win in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final, Michelle Alozie’s late strike secured a 2-1 win over South Africa, setting the stage for a hard-fought final where Okoronkwo’s standout performance helped the Falcons withstand intense pressure from the home side.