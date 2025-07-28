WAFCON: S’Falcons Arrive In Abuja

The Super Falcons have arrived in Abuja from Morocco.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the team arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at around 2:26 p.m.

Following their victory in the Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco, where they acquired the 10th Women’s Africa cup of Nations title, the captain of the team triumphantly raised the trophy as they alighted from the aircraft.

The team was received by elated fans and government officials who waited at the airport for hours.

Among the officials include, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hanatu Musawa, and the Minister for Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

TheSuper Falcons will parade the roads of Abuja to the Presidential Villa, where the President will receive them.