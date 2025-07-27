WAFCON: Sanwo-Olu Hails S’Falcons’ Triumph

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a post on his official Facebook page following the team’s victory, Sanwo-Olu hailed the Falcons’ performance as “a flawless 10 out of 10,” praising their skill, resilience, and the pride they have brought to the nation.

“Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory.

“This win is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together. To the players, coaches, and everyone who worked behind the scenes, thank you for making the country proud once again,” he wrote.

The governor noted that the team’s success sends a powerful message about the strength and vibrancy of Nigerian football, especially as women’s sports continue to gain global attention.

“You’ve shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly,” he added.

The Super Falcons’ latest win marks a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, reaffirming their dominance on the continent and boosting optimism for their performance at the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s tribute adds to the nationwide celebration, as Nigerians continue to applaud the team’s achievement and the inspiration it brings.