WAFCON Qualifiers: Super Falcons Humiliate Cape Verde In Abuja

It was a goal rush for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja as they humiliated their visitors, Cape Verde in the first leg of the second round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons went into the first leg of the WAFCON qualifiers on Thursday, November 30, without two of their superstar players Asisat Oshoala and Jennifer Echegini who withdrew from the game due to fitness issues.

But their absence didn’t affect the eleven-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner as they went on to prove their dominance over Cape Verde.

Uchenna Kanu who currently plays as a forward for American club, Racing Louisville, opened the scoring for the Super Falcons in the 7th minute.

READ ALSO:

In the 25th minute, Gift Monday doubled the Super Falcons’ lead and Kanu made it 3-0 before the end of the first half.

Esther Okoronkwo continued the onslaught in the second half when she scored Super Falcons’ 4th goal in the 66th minute. Less than 11 minutes later, she made it 5-0 to seal an emphatic first-leg win in the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers.

On Tuesday, December 5, the Super Falcons will be at the Santiago-Estadio Nacional Blue Shark in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde for the return leg.

A draw is enough to seal the Super Falcons’ place in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Morocco next year.