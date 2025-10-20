Ten-time African Champions, Super Falcons, on Monday, commence training in the Togolese capital, Lomé, ahead of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture against the Benin Republic.

Six-time Africa Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was among the early birds in the Lomé camp, alongside new invitee Joy Omewa, as well as Turkey-based defender Tosin Demehin.

China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi and the home-based quintet of goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, defenders Blessing Ilivieda and Miracle Usani, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi, and forward Kafayat Mafisere have also arrived.

Head Coach Justine Madugu has confirmed that the team will begin training sessions in Lomé on Monday afternoon, as they prepare to face the Bénin senior women’s team at the 25,000–capacity Stade de Kégué on Friday afternoon.

The encounter is a final qualifying fixture for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations championship to be hosted by Morocco, which also serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Brazil.

The encounter will commence at 3 p.m. Togo time (4 p.m. Nigeria time). The game will be played in Lome as Benin do not have a stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The return leg is slated for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, on Oct. 28. CAF has selected Gambian official Ngum Fatou as referee for Friday’s match.

Halimatou Hamidou from the Niger Republic will be the commissioner, while Martha Nyekanyeka from Malawi will be in the role of referee assessor.

SUPER FALCONS FOR WAFCON QUALIFYING FIXTURE VS BÉNIN:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels).

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal).

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorrin FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens).