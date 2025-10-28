WAFCON Qualifiers: Madugu Says Falcons Won’t Underrate Benin

Super Falcons head coach, Justin Madugu, has said his team will take nothing for granted when they face the Amazons of Benin Republic in the return leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier today in Abeokuta.

Nigeria’s women’s team head into the game with a 2–0 first-leg advantage from Lomé, thanks to goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo. Despite that cushion, Madugu insists the 10- time African champions must stay focused and disciplined to finish the job.

“We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise,” Madugu told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). “But we will be ready by putting up a solid performance with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2026 Women’s AFCON.

Our target is to retain our continental title and also secure qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.” The coach warned that the Benin team, which boasts about ten professional players plying their trade in Germany, Morocco, France, and Equatorial Guinea, cannot be underestimated.

“They gave a good account of themselves in the first leg,” he said. “That shows that underrating any team in Africa today can be dangerous. We are not taking anything for granted or leaving anything to chance. We will go all out for victory.