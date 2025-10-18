Days after the senior men’s na- tional team of Nigeria, Super Eagles, dashed Bénin Republic’s dream of a first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, the senior women’s team, Super Falcons, are all set to stop their counterparts from the same country from reaching the Women Af- rica Cup of Nations. Both West African neighbours clash in a final qualifying fixture for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations championship to be hosted by Morocco, and which serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Brazil.

Ten-time champions Nigeria are the overdogs in this fixture by a country mile. For both encounters, starting with the first leg at the Stade Kegue, Lome (Bénin Republic does not have a CAF-approved venue), Nigeria’s head coach Justine Madugu has called up a total of 21 players, including three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.

They include captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who was voted Player of the Tournament at this year’s Women AFCON in Morocco that Nigeria won, and who only on Thursday night scored for her new club (PSG of France) in their UEFA Women Champions League clash with Real Madrid, as well as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (Africa’s Goal- keeper of the Year for two years running), defender Michelle Alozie and Ash- leigh Plumptre, midfielders Jennifer Echegini and Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folashade Ijamilusi. There are also Mexico-based defender Osinachi Ohale, hard-as-nails midfielder Christy Ucheibe, and forward Esther Okoronkwo. The return leg is slated for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday, 28th October 2025.