WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons progress to second round as Sao Tome withdraws

The Super Falcons have progressed to the next round of the Women’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers as a result of Sao Tome pulling out of the two-legged tie.

Initially, a first-round qualifying matchup between the Central African team and the 11-time WAFCON champions was planned for later this month at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday, September 22, with the return leg planned for Tuesday, September 26.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been informed of the decision by the nation’s football authorities.

The Nigerian women automatically advanced to the second round as a result of this withdrawal without having to play any matches. In the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Nigerian women showed their strength by advancing from the group stage without losing and holding England to a draw before losing on penalties.

The Super Falcons, who had already revealed their squad for the qualifiers earlier in the week, will now have to deal with an additional level of complexity in their preparations.