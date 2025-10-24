WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons Bid To Batter Benin With Goals

Head Coach, Justine Madugu, says the Super Falcons will be going all out for goals when they face Benin Republic’s Amazons in the first leg of their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final qualifying match today.

The game will take place at the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo. The Falcons, who are 10-time African champions, are hoping to secure a comfortable victory that will make the return leg in Nigeria on Tuesday an easy task. Coach Madugu has 19 players available for the encounter and is confident his team will deliver a strong performance.

“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud,” he said. “Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer Echegini with us, but we can only pray for her to recover quickly. On Friday (today), we will go out and play our game and seek the goals that will put us in a good position ahead of the return leg.”

With Echegini unavailable due to injury, USbased midfielder Deborah Abiodun is expected to start in midfield alongside team captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe.

In goal, Chiamaka Nnadozie, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, will lead a defence that includes Michelle Alozie, Tosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale, and Ashley Plumptre.

In attack, Madugu has plenty of firepower to choose from, including Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, six-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, new face Joy Omewa, and China-based Folashade Ijamilusi, who impressed at the last Women’s AFCON in Morocco.