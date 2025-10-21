WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons Begin Training In Lome For Benin Tie

Champions, Nigeria, commenced training sessions yesterday in the Togolese capital, Lomé ahead of their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture, first leg match against their Béninoise counterparts, which will take place on Friday.

Six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala was among the early birds in the Super Falcons’ Lomé camp, alongside new invitee Joy Omewa, as well as Turkey-based defender Tosin Demehin, China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi, and the home-based quintet of goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, defenders Blessing Ilivieda and Miracle Usani, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi and forward Kafayat Mafisere.

Both West African neighbours clash in a final qualifying fixture for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations championship to be hosted by Morocco, and which serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Brazil. The encounter will commence at 3pm Togo time (4pm Nigeria time).