WAFCON: NFF In Deep Slumber, Falcons Duly Deserve Better

The Super Eagles are the biggest sports brand in Nigeria. This is not in doubt because of the huge following the game enjoys in the country. The Nigeria Football Federation as the apex ruling body has always placed premium preference to the Super Eagles because the team should be competing among the best in the world. However, over the years, despite the investment of the football body on the senior national team, the Eagles have won only three Africa nations Cup titles. There has been near misses of settling for silver and bronze such that the number of 2nd and 3rd position placing of the team is much more than the three wins in respective positions. Certainly, the Eagles can do better but in most cases, mal-administration of the football ruling body had effect on the team’s results when it mattered most.

Although Nigeria is second behind Egypt in the all-time chart of AFCON with a total of 197 points after recording 58 wins, 23 draws and 23 loses with a goal difference of plus 51. Sad enough, the trophy matters and the country is joint 4th on the trophy chart behind Egypt (seven wins), Cameroon (five wins), Ghana (four wins) and Cote d’ Ivoire (three wins). The pedigree of Nigeria especially with the Nigerian players abroad is high but not commensurate with the successes recorded so far in the game. For example, the Eagles are yet to feature in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup after six appearances. The best has been the second round stage.

However, there are 10 other national teams under the Nigeria Football Federation across all levels including the age grade teams. The task, no doubt is huge but it is important not to abandon the team with the best record on the continental and global stage.

The country’s women national football team the Super Falcons have been outstanding on the continent with nine Women Africa Nations Cup title and two appearances at the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Falcons are the best national football team in Nigeria today in terms of the records.

The dominance of the team was such that at some point, no African team could beat the Super Falcons but now, the gap between the senior national women’s team and others has been narrowed. Today, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa and Morocco can boost of having a solid team that can beat Nigeria.

At the last WAFCON, the Super Falcons recorded their worst performance in the history of the continental football showpiece. The Falcons came back without a medal. After losing in the semifinal to Morocco, the Falcons again lost the bronze medal match to Zambia.

It was generally expected that the football authorities in Nigeria would see this as a warning signal but rather, the NFF has not demonstrated the intent to bring Falcons back to the expected level. The last time the Falcons won the African title was in 2018. Between then and now, the team has been chasing the 10th continental title but many others on the continent seems to have caught up with the Nigerian team.

Sadly, the NFF has not shown the expected concern to help the team conquer Africa again. It is sad that so far this year the Falcons are yet to play any friendly game. The last time the Falcons were kept busy during the international break was in November 2024 when they lost 2-1 to France in a high-profile friendly. Before then, they hosted Algeria in a two-legged friendly game played in Lagos and Ikenne in October 2024.

However, the draw for the 2024 WAFCON now billed for this year has been conducted. The Falcons will play Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in Group B of the tournament, which will be played from July 5 to 26 in Morocco.

With barely two months to the next WAFCON, the Super Falcons have not been given the support they deserve. In February, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana played two friendlies against Lesotho in Johannesburg, winning 1-0 and 2-0. Morocco, the tournament hosts, also tested their strength against Ghana and Haiti, securing a 1-0 victory and a goalless draw, respectively. Also, Zambia, who defeated Nigeria to claim bronze at the 2022 WAFCON, faced Malawi twice, winning 2-0 before suffering a 3-2 defeat.

As it is, the NFF is preparing the Falcons to fail at the WAFCON. Football is not mathematics and so far Nigeria has not shown seriousness that the WAFCON title should return to the country.

The women league is not as strong as before and not much is being done at the domestic scene except the recent impressive run of Edo Queens at continental stage. Who are the young girls to challenge the regulars in the team? The NFF must wake up from its slumber because these ladies are the pride of the nation and deserve much better from the football authorities.

