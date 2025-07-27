The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has joined other notable Nigerians to congratulate the Super Falcons on their historic win at the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Extending his congratulations to the female Nigerian team, Governor Mbah praised the team’s comeback victory as a testament to the enduring resilience and unity of the Nigerian spirit.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that in a thrilling final held in Rabat, Morocco, the Super Falcons overcame a two-goal deficit in the first half to defeat the host nation’s team in front of a roaring home crowd.

Goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini sealed a dramatic 3-2 win for Nigeria, securing the country’s record-breaking 10th WAFCON championship.

Reacting to the win, Mbah took to his verified social media platform, @PNMbah, to celebrate the team’s achievement:

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Congratulations, Super Falcons, on your well-deserved WAFCON 2025 triumph.

“Coming from two goals down to beat the Moroccans to the trophy underscores the resilience and invincibility of the Nigerian spirit and what we can achieve as a people by working together in oneness of mind.

“We are super proud of you. Again, congratulations, girls, and keep flying higher.”

The victory not only reinforces the Super Falcons’ dominance in African women’s football but also inspires national pride and unity across Nigeria.