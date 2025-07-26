WAFCON Final: My Players Focused On Bringing Cup Home –Madugu

Super Falcons head coach, Justin Madugu, says his players are fully focused and determined to win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title as they prepare for a big clash against host nation, Morocco.

The final will take place on Saturday night at the Stade Olympique in Rabat. Nigeria will be going for a record 10th WAFCON title, while Morocco are hoping to win their first-ever crown in front of their home fans.

Madugu, who took over from Randy Waldrum as head coach, is confident in the team’s mindset and readiness. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said the Super Falcons are not allowing anything to distract them.

“They are very focused. They know why we are here. They understand the mission,” Madugu said. “They have not allowed anything to take their eyes off the goal. Their minds are on the trophy.”

He also praised the players for their unity and fighting spirit, especially during tough matches like the semi-final win over South Africa.

“You can see their teamwork on the pitch,” he continued. “Even when things are tough, they encourage and support one another. That spirit is very important.”

With both teams eager to make history, the final promises to be a thrilling encounter. But Madugu believes the Super Falcons have the mental strength and experience to handle the pressure and bring the trophy back to Nigeria.