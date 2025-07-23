WAFCON: Falcons Fight, Fly To Final With Victory Over B’Bayana

Super Falcons laboured to the final of the 2024 Wom en’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a dramatic 2-1 win over rivals South Africa in Casablanca yesterday.

The semifinal match, played at Stade Larbi Zaouli, proved to be the battle between two of the continent’s biggest teams. South Africa had beaten Nigeria on their way to winning the 2022 title, but this time the Falcons had the upper hand.

Nigeria started strong, pressing high up the pitch and putting pressure on the South Africans right from kickoff.

Coach Justin Madugu stuck with the same starting lineup that beat Zambia in the quarterfinals, including top players like Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Falcons created a few half-chances in the first half but struggled to break down South Africa’s defence. Just before halftime, however, they got a breakthrough.

A South African defender handled the ball in the box, and the referee pointed to the spot. Captain Ajibade stepped up to take the penalty. Though South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini got a hand to it, she couldn’t keep it out. Nigeria went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

South Africa fought back in the second half and managed to level the score with a well-taken goal midway through the half. But the drama wasn’t over.

With just minutes left on the clock, Michelle Alozie produced a stunning strike from outside the box to restore Nigeria’s lead and seal a 2-1 win for the Falcons.