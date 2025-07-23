WAFCON: Edo Proud To Be Part Of History Making S’Falcons – Enabulele

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Sport Commission, Desmond Enabulele on Wednesday said Edo State is proud to be part of the history making Super Falcons of Nigeria currently campaigning for record 10th victory in the Africa Women Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State, Enabulele said that Gov. Monday Okpebholo is proud that the state has assisted the Super Falcons team in the 13th WAFCON championship through Miracle Usani of the Edo Queens.

Enabulele noted that the governor’s investment in sports within a little short time in office is already yielding results.

He said that commitment in sports development is premised on the fact that sports go beyond a mere vehicle for entertainment.

“As a state, we are extremely proud to be associated with this current Super Falcons team that is making Nigeria proud in Morocco.

“This is made possible by the governor who believed so much in empowering the youths through sports,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Enabulele said that the Super Falcons has shown character and patriotism in the 13th WAFCON campaign in Morocco.

He further said that the unity in the team was the thing that had made the Nigerian team solid from the group stage to the semi-finals match against the South African team.

“Personally, I think the team’s charters and patriotism have greatly impacted on their performance in the Morocco WAFCON campaign.

“Even with their training gear arriving late, coupled with other encumbrances, the players remained focused by getting to the Semi-finals without conceding any goal.

“I also want to commed the team’s handlers for instilling discipline and maintaining unity in the camp.

“Indeed, Super Falcons performance have shown that Nigeria’s women football have come of age,” he stated.

While commending the players on their performance against the Bayana Bayana on Tuesday, Enabulele urged the team to remain focus ahead of the ultimate price on Saturday.

According to him, “We have come this far not to emerge victorious on Saturday, and I remain optimistic that if the players can reenact same performances that have seem them this far, mission X will be accomplished.”