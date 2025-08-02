WAFCON: Ajibade Dedicates S’Falcons Victory To God

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, on Saturday, paid a special visit to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, where she publicly dedicated her Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph to God.

During the church’s monthly ‘Power Must Change Hands’ service, Ajibade presented her WAFCON winner’s medal and awards to the General Overseer of MFM, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, and his wife, as a token of gratitude for spiritual support and divine protection throughout the tournament.

Ajibade, who is known for her outspoken Christian faith, said the gesture was her way of honouring God for seeing her and her teammates through the rigours of the competition.

“We won by the grace of God. It’s only right to return all glory to Him,” she said while addressing the congregation.

The Nigerian football star was received with warm applause, celebration, and prayers by worshippers who gathered in large numbers for the spiritual event.

Pastor Olukoya and his wife expressed pride in Ajibade’s accomplishments, blessing her and the entire Super Falcons squad for bringing honour to the nation.

It would be recalled that in the final match of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the Super Falcons of Nigeria edged hosts Morocco in a 4-3 victory on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The match which was held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, saw Rasheedat Ajibade lead her team with a standout performance.