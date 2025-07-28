WAFCON: Abiodun Hails S’Falcons’ Historic Comeback

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their extraordinary comeback and record-setting victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

On Saturday, the Super Falcons stunned the continent by defeating host nation Morocco 3–2, overturning a 2–0 deficit at halftime to clinch their 10th WAFCON title—a feat that cements their legacy as Africa’s most successful women’s football team.

In a congratulatory message to the players, coaching crew, and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Governor Abiodun praised the team’s indomitable spirit, unyielding resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“This remarkable victory is more than a football triumph, it is a powerful symbol of courage, perseverance, and unity. The Super Falcons have once again displayed world-class skill and determination, lifting the spirit of the nation and inspiring a new generation of athletes,” the governor said.

He commended the players for defying the odds and writing yet another golden chapter in Nigeria’s sporting history, stating that their performance has captured the admiration of millions at home and across the continent.

“The journey to this victory was no easy feat. But with passion, discipline, and sheer willpower, these exceptional women rose above adversity and delivered a performance worthy of champions,” Abiodun added.

The governor also emphasized the broader significance of the win, describing it as a beacon of hope and motivation for young athletes especially girls who aspire to greatness in sports and beyond.

“This historic win is a clarion call to every young girl dreaming of breaking barriers. The Super Falcons have proven that with dedication and belief, there are no limits to what can be achieved,” he said.

Governor Abiodun further lauded the role of the NFF and all stakeholders who have invested in the growth of women’s football in Nigeria, noting that their unwavering support has been instrumental in the team’s sustained success.

“This is not just a victory for the Super Falcons; it is a triumph for Nigerian sports, for gender equity in athletics, and for the enduring power of dreams fulfilled through determination,” the governor concluded.