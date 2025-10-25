WAFCON 2026: S’Falcons Pip Benin Rep. In Lome

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are already one step ahead to the finals of the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations, after sweeping past Benin Republic 2-0 in Lome, Togo, in the first leg of their qualifier played on Friday evening. Deborah Abiodun was the star of the game, providing the two assists that were converted first in the 23rd minute by Chinwendu Ihezuo and later Esther Okoronkwo towards the end of the first half as the Nigerian ladies made their possession count. The Super Falcons started strongly with Rasheedat Ajibade’s 6th minute lob over the Amazons’ goalkeeper Ogoun which was denied by the woodwork, while Folashade Ijamilusi’s strike two minutes later was parried away by Ogoun. ‎ ‎

The Benin ladies couldn’t hold on tight to their low block game plan as Deborah Abiodun weaved open a congested midfield with a pass to Chiwendu Ihezuo who excellently put the ball beyond the reach of the Benin goalkeeper to give Nigeria the lead in the 23rd minute.

With the Super Falcons enjoying long spells of possession, dominating every department of the game, the Amazons had their first sight of Nigerian goal in the 36th minute when Moumouni connected to a pass on the byline and managed to get past Osinachi Ohale to strike at goal, only to be denied by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. Abiodun was, once more, in her element as she picked out Okoronkwo with a defence splitting pass, with the latter slotting home to double the lead for Nigeria before the stroke of halftime.

The Super Falcons were lucky not to concede in the closing stag- es of the first half, as Moumouni’s shot against the run of play struck the frame of the post to end the half 2-0 in favour of Nigeria. The second half proved tough for both teams following tactical adjustments and a number of substitutions.

However, Nigeria soaked the pressure better, containing the pace of the Amazon wing- ers who stepped up with high inten- sity in their search for goals. ‎ ‎An in-swinger in the 90th minute unsettled the Nigerian defence, leaving Sadikou with a chance to head into the net but her effort was denied by Nnadozie. The scoreline gives Nigeria the ad- vantage ahead of the return leg billed for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday.