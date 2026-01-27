WAFCON 2026 Build-Up: Nigeria vs Ghana, Senegal

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to intensify their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in a four-nation West African tournament in Abidjan, aiming to fine-tune their squad ahead of the continental showpiece, New Telegraph reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the reigning African champions, the Super Falcons, will participate in an invitational four-nation tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Organised by the West African Football Union (WAFUB), the competition will run from 27 February to 7 March 2026 and feature WAFCON 2026-qualified teams: hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

With the WAFCON finals in Morocco starting just ten days later, the mini-tournament is seen as a valuable dress rehearsal for the continent’s premier women’s football event, which will run from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

Ruth David, NFF’s Director of Competitions, described the event as a key part of the Super Falcons’ final build-up. She explained that the WAFU B secretariat invited the four federations to help sharpen match fitness and tactical readiness ahead of Morocco.

David also confirmed Nigeria’s participation and revealed that head coach Justin Madugu’s squad list will be released through official channels in the coming days.

Super Falcons’ Final Prep Ahead Of Morocco

The tournament gives Nigeria an opportunity to test Madugu’s Super Falcons against familiar, competitive rivals in Ghana and Senegal, while also facing hosts Côte d’Ivoire in what is expected to be an electric atmosphere.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will mark the 16th edition of the tournament and the third consecutive time it is hosted by Morocco.

Beyond the continental title, there is more at stake this year: the top four teams will earn direct qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with two additional sides getting a second chance via inter-confederation play-offs.

Nigeria enters as defending champions and the most successful team in WAFCON history, having lifted the trophy ten times since 1998, most recently in 2024.

With that record to defend, the Abidjan tournament will serve as an early but crucial test of the Super Falcons’ readiness to retain their crown in Morocco.